Leisure Capital Management Buys 823 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.9 %

GSK stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 2,115,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,640. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

