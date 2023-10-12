Leisure Capital Management Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

