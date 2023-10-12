Leisure Capital Management Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.56. 3,351,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,013,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

