Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $435.36. 363,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.11 and its 200-day moving average is $452.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $388.10 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

