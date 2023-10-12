Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,824,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

