Leisure Capital Management Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 238,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,118. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.