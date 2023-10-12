Leisure Capital Management Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $209.79. 413,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.66 and its 200-day moving average is $199.22. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $181.32 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

