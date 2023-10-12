Leisure Capital Management Has $245,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.