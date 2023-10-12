Leisure Capital Management Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $567.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

