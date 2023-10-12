Leisure Capital Management Has $435,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $608.59. 1,775,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,114. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $613.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $577.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

