Leisure Capital Management Has $752,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 48,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,328. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

