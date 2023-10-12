Leisure Capital Management Has $762,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 149.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.59. The company had a trading volume of 199,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

