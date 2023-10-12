Leisure Capital Management Increases Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

PVH Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 282,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

