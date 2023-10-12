Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.72. 1,736,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,449. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.