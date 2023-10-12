Leisure Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

