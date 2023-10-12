Leisure Capital Management Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 199,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,962. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

