Leisure Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,731. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $187.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

