Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.83.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $642.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Energy
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.