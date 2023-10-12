Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 594,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,696. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

