Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises about 1.2% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 147,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,099. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

