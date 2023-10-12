Leisure Capital Management Sells 15 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,567.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,038. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,212.64 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,519.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,525.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

