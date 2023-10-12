Leisure Capital Management Sells 221 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 640,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

