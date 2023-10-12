Leisure Capital Management Sells 257 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $366.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,019. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

