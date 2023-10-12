Leisure Capital Management Sells 345 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,788. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.