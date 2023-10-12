Leisure Capital Management Sells 671 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,705 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.01. 1,278,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

