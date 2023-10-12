Leisure Capital Management Sells 72 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.5 %

Broadcom stock traded up $39.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $914.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,520. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $377.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $788.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

