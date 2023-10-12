Leisure Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.30. 2,328,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,599,194. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

