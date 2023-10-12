Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 95,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

