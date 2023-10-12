Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,711 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $1,909,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 258,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,819. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

