Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $35.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,048,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.