Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 22.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $60,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.93. The stock had a trading volume of 277,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,612. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

