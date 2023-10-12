Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

