Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The stock had a trading volume of 422,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

