Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 199,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,584. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

