Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.91. The stock had a trading volume of 512,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,881. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $304.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

