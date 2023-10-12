Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 9,368 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,841,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,497. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

