Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 109 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $192.44. 1,426,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

