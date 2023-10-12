Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.96. 195,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

