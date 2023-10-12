Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.9%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 295,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,907,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Leslie’s Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $934.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 207,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 118,136 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

