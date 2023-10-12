LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

