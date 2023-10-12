LGT Group Foundation Buys 1,045 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock worth $6,476,065. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

