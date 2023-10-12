LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 3,040 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

