LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 460,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

