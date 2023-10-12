LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sunrun by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 201,122 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 8.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.47.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,962 shares of company stock valued at $876,087. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile



Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.



