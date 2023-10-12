LGT Group Foundation Invests $208,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock worth $3,800,146. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

