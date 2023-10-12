LGT Group Foundation Invests $387,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $22,914,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $18,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.