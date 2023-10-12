LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

