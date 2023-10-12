LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,182 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after buying an additional 5,464,865 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after buying an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after buying an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $65.73 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.