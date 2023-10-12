LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,714 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $65,168.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,412,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,747,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,541,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,951 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. China Renaissance lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Snap Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

