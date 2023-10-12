LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

